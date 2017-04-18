Bring on the sparkles. ✨🦄

Starbucks has always been magical to those of us who live for our next caffeine fix. But, the coffee chain is upping the charm with a new unicorn-themed drink that’s (almost) as rare as the mythical creature itself.

The Unicorn Frappuccino will be available April 19 to 23, while supplies last. Starbucks confirmed the bright beverage’s creation via news release on Tuesday after rumored company plans were shared by employees on Reddit and Twitter earlier this month.

The pretty-in-pink drink is just asking to become this season’s hottest Instagrammable item. Pink powder and mango syrup are blended into a crème Frappuccino and layered with sour blue drizzle. It’s topped off with vanilla whipped cream and sparkling pink and blue sour sprinkle dustings.

The drink doesn’t just get its name from its good looks. It has some color-changing powers thanks to its bright ingredients. A quick swirl with a straw can change the beverage from purple and blue to a magical pink.

The Unicorn Frappuccino may be the first of its kind for Starbucks, but NYC is no stranger to whimsical refreshments. In January, The End in Williamsburg introduced a Unicorn Latte to its menu. The hot beverage is listed under its restorative “healing lattes” and is made with ginger, lemon, coconut milk, honey, E3Live blue green algae and edible flower sprinkles.