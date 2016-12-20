What could make the holidays even sweeter? Doughnuts, of course.

Happily, there's a holiday coming up that calls for eating them. Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights, is also a Festival of Doughnuts. Sufganiyot, to be exact -- round Israeli doughnuts that are filled with either jelly or custard.

For Yonatan Floman, CEO of Breads Bakery, it's a little taste of nostalgia.

"Sufganiyot is something that, ever since I grew up, I remember in the '80s eating sufganiyot every Hanukkah," Floman said.

Like its savory holiday companion, the latke, the sufganiyah is meant to commemorate the Hanukkah miracle of a small amount of oil lasting for eight nights to keep a menorah lit.

"Traditionally, you eat a lot of stuff that are fried -- so you have latke, you have suygfaniyot," he explained.

What sets them apart from your typical doughnuts?

"You don’t have the hole in the middle. You have the filling basically injected inside," Floman said. "Traditionally, growing up every Hanukkah sufganiyah was always strawberry, with powdered sugar on top."

At Breads, you'll find the same, with high-quality ingredients, like jam from the Union Square Greenmarket. But Breads is known for putting a little spin on the classics -- Nutella babka, anyone? -- so of it's offering up other varieties, too. Breads will be frying these doughnuts up all day, so that you can grab a fresh one anytime, but not until Dec. 19.

"They’re asking for it now," Floman said of the bakery's customers. "We get requests all the time, all day long."

Here's a look at what Breads and other bakeries in the city have to offer this time of year.

Tal Bagels You might be heading to one of Tal's three locations for the bagels and lox, but the doughnuts are sure to tempt you. Luckily there's no shame in carbo-loading, especially at the holidays. (33 E. 86th St., 1228 Lexington Ave. and 357 First Ave., Manhattan, talbagelsny.com) (Credit: Tal Bagels via Instagram) You might be heading to one of Tal's three locations for the bagels and lox, but the doughnuts are sure to tempt you. Luckily there's no shame in carbo-loading, especially at the holidays. (33 E. 86th St., 1228 Lexington Ave. and 357 First Ave., Manhattan, talbagelsny.com) (Credit: Tal Bagels via Instagram)

Orwasher's Orwasher's has been around for 100 years, so you can trust them to fry up perfect sufganiyot -- and fill them to order with a selection of fresh jams available. Bonus: you can order them year-round. (440 Amsterdam Ave. and 308 E. 78th St., orwashers.com) (Credit: Orwasher's) Orwasher's has been around for 100 years, so you can trust them to fry up perfect sufganiyot -- and fill them to order with a selection of fresh jams available. Bonus: you can order them year-round. (440 Amsterdam Ave. and 308 E. 78th St., orwashers.com) (Credit: Orwasher's)

Breads Bakery Breads Bakery will celebrate Hanukkah with three kinds of sufganiyot: vanilla mascarpone, dulce de leche and the classic strawberry jam. For now, though, you'll have to daydream about them -- and they'll only be available from Dec. 19 through Dec. 31. (18 E. 16th St., Manhattan, breadsbakery.com) (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) Breads Bakery will celebrate Hanukkah with three kinds of sufganiyot: vanilla mascarpone, dulce de leche and the classic strawberry jam. For now, though, you'll have to daydream about them -- and they'll only be available from Dec. 19 through Dec. 31. (18 E. 16th St., Manhattan, breadsbakery.com) (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Chocolatte This kosher bakery, with outposts in Crown Heights, Midwood and Flatbush, is turning out inject-your-own doughnuts in many flavors for the Hanukkah season -- in flavors like dulche de leche, Oreo and coffee. But if you're a traditionalist, you'll find strawberry, too. Bonus: In Crown Heights, Chocolatte is open 24 hours a day, except from Friday afternoon to Saturday night during Shabbat. (chocolatte.us) (Credit: Chocolatte) This kosher bakery, with outposts in Crown Heights, Midwood and Flatbush, is turning out inject-your-own doughnuts in many flavors for the Hanukkah season -- in flavors like dulche de leche, Oreo and coffee. But if you're a traditionalist, you'll find strawberry, too. Bonus: In Crown Heights, Chocolatte is open 24 hours a day, except from Friday afternoon to Saturday night during Shabbat. (chocolatte.us) (Credit: Chocolatte)

Padoca Bakery From Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 (also known as: during Hanukkah), Padoca Bakery will be offering up house-made versions of these plump round doughnuts filled with jelly. Padoca will be keeping it traditional with raspberry sufganiyot available daily, but will also mix it up with a different surprise flavor for each day of the eight-night holiday. You can take home an entire box if you pre-order at least 48 hours in advance. (359 E 68th St., Manhattan, padocabakery.com) (Credit: Padoca Bakery) From Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 (also known as: during Hanukkah), Padoca Bakery will be offering up house-made versions of these plump round doughnuts filled with jelly. Padoca will be keeping it traditional with raspberry sufganiyot available daily, but will also mix it up with a different surprise flavor for each day of the eight-night holiday. You can take home an entire box if you pre-order at least 48 hours in advance. (359 E 68th St., Manhattan, padocabakery.com) (Credit: Padoca Bakery)