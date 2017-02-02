The Super Bowl is all about wings, loaded nachos and heroes (in addition to football, of course).

Make hosting as easy — and delicious — as possible with these to-go packages, delivery options and customizable spreads.

Put someone else in charge of drinks and just sit back and relax.

Parm Whether you're hosting a handful of friends or your own football team-sized bash, the sandwich shop has you covered, with packages that include a sandwich combo platter, buffalo wings and salad that can serve up to 12 ($230) or 25 ($535). Or, if you're just in the mood for the sandwiches, up to six ($125). How to order: Place online by 5 p.m. Friday, for pick-up only at one of its four locations Info: Parmnyc.com (Credit: Parm) Whether you're hosting a handful of friends or your own football team-sized bash, the sandwich shop has you covered, with packages that include a sandwich combo platter, buffalo wings and salad that can serve up to 12 ($230) or 25 ($535). Or, if you're just in the mood for the sandwiches, up to six ($125). How to order: Place online by 5 p.m. Friday, for pick-up only at one of its four locations Info: Parmnyc.com (Credit: Parm) (Credit: Parm)

Root & Bone Get some Southern comfort with the fried chicken spot's game day packages. The small party pack serves four, with a whole bird, mac & cheese, coleslaw and biscuits ($55), while the big party pack serves 12 with two dozen chicken drums, two dozen chicken wings, mac & cheese, cole slaw and biscuits ($180). Mix it up from the a la carte menu, too. How to order: Place online by 6 p.m. Friday for pick-up on Sunday between 2 and 6 p.m. Info: 200 E. Third St., 646-682-7080, rootnbone.com (Credit: Root & Bone) Get some Southern comfort with the fried chicken spot's game day packages. The small party pack serves four, with a whole bird, mac & cheese, coleslaw and biscuits ($55), while the big party pack serves 12 with two dozen chicken drums, two dozen chicken wings, mac & cheese, cole slaw and biscuits ($180). Mix it up from the a la carte menu, too. How to order: Place online by 6 p.m. Friday for pick-up on Sunday between 2 and 6 p.m. Info: 200 E. Third St., 646-682-7080, rootnbone.com (Credit: Root & Bone) (Credit: Root & Bone)

Mile End Deli All about the meat? Consider the Jewish deli's meat platter ($200), with your choice of smoked meat, smoked turkey, chicken salad, beef salami and more. It serves 10 to 12 and also comes with rye bread, potato salad, cole slaw and pickles. Add on pigs in a blanket ($20/dozen, $50/three dozen), smoked turkey nuggets ($25/1 lb., $60/3 lb.) and Black Seed Bagel chips ($30/small, $55/large). How to order: Email catering@mileenddeli.com or call 646-494-9508 by noon Friday to place order for pick-up Info: 53 Bond St., 97A Hoyt St., Boerum Hill, mileenddeli.com (Credit: Mile End) All about the meat? Consider the Jewish deli's meat platter ($200), with your choice of smoked meat, smoked turkey, chicken salad, beef salami and more. It serves 10 to 12 and also comes with rye bread, potato salad, cole slaw and pickles. Add on pigs in a blanket ($20/dozen, $50/three dozen), smoked turkey nuggets ($25/1 lb., $60/3 lb.) and Black Seed Bagel chips ($30/small, $55/large). How to order: Email catering@mileenddeli.com or call 646-494-9508 by noon Friday to place order for pick-up Info: 53 Bond St., 97A Hoyt St., Boerum Hill, mileenddeli.com (Credit: Mile End) (Credit: Mile End)

Dos Caminos All five NYC locations of the Mexican restaurant are offering a Game Time Party Box, complete with guac and chips, loaded smoked chicken nachos, Cholula hot wings, chile-rubbed brisket sliders, its signature margarita mix (tequila not included) and, for something sweet, chocolate chip cookies ($175/serves up to 10). How to order: Call any location for pick-up or delivery Info: 675 Hudson St., 212-699-2400; 373 Park Ave. S., 212-294-1000; 825 Third Ave., 212-336-5454; 475 W. Broadway, 212-277-4300; 1567 Broadway, 212-918-1330, doscaminos.com (Credit: Dos Caminos) All five NYC locations of the Mexican restaurant are offering a Game Time Party Box, complete with guac and chips, loaded smoked chicken nachos, Cholula hot wings, chile-rubbed brisket sliders, its signature margarita mix (tequila not included) and, for something sweet, chocolate chip cookies ($175/serves up to 10). How to order: Call any location for pick-up or delivery Info: 675 Hudson St., 212-699-2400; 373 Park Ave. S., 212-294-1000; 825 Third Ave., 212-336-5454; 475 W. Broadway, 212-277-4300; 1567 Broadway, 212-918-1330, doscaminos.com (Credit: Dos Caminos) (Credit: Dos Caminos)

Fuku Fuku fans can get their fill of the Momofuku chain's Fuku Fingers (50 pieces) and spicy chicken sandwich sliders (12) with its Super Bowl package ($220, serves 10-12). The to-go offering, available from just the East Village location, also includes smokey slaw and ranch, honey mustard, JD and Ssam sauces. How to order: Email fukuinfo@momofuku.com with your name, phone number and desired pick-up time (between 11 a.m.-10 a.m.) at least 24 hours in advance Info: 163 First Ave., fuku.momofuku.com (Credit: Andrew Bezek) Fuku fans can get their fill of the Momofuku chain's Fuku Fingers (50 pieces) and spicy chicken sandwich sliders (12) with its Super Bowl package ($220, serves 10-12). The to-go offering, available from just the East Village location, also includes smokey slaw and ranch, honey mustard, JD and Ssam sauces. How to order: Email fukuinfo@momofuku.com with your name, phone number and desired pick-up time (between 11 a.m.-10 a.m.) at least 24 hours in advance Info: 163 First Ave., fuku.momofuku.com (Credit: Andrew Bezek) (Credit: Andrew Bezek)

Blue Smoke Chef Jean Paul Bourgeois is serving up not one but two kinds of wings this Super Bowl: Red Clay Hot Wings, a Vietnamese-style grilled wing with Red Clay Hot Sauce, and Smoked Alabama White Wings, the restaurant's classic made from its house-made Alabama white sauce. Get 40 wings for $50 or 100 for $100. How to order: Call by Saturday for pick-up on Sunday, or order via Caviar 24 hours in advance for delivery Info: 255 Vesey St., 212-889-2005, 116 E. 27th St., 212-447-7733, bluesmoke.com, trycaviar.com (Credit: Liz Clayman) Chef Jean Paul Bourgeois is serving up not one but two kinds of wings this Super Bowl: Red Clay Hot Wings, a Vietnamese-style grilled wing with Red Clay Hot Sauce, and Smoked Alabama White Wings, the restaurant's classic made from its house-made Alabama white sauce. Get 40 wings for $50 or 100 for $100. How to order: Call by Saturday for pick-up on Sunday, or order via Caviar 24 hours in advance for delivery Info: 255 Vesey St., 212-889-2005, 116 E. 27th St., 212-447-7733, bluesmoke.com, trycaviar.com (Credit: Liz Clayman) (Credit: Liz Clayman)

Fletcher's Load up on the Brooklyn BBQ spot's barbecued chicken wings, which are smoked in its wood-fired pits and served with its house-made buffalo-style and red barbecue sauces ($29.99/24, $59.99/50, $109.99/100). How to order: Place online by midnight Friday, in-store through Saturday for pick-up or delivery in Brooklyn ($25 fee) or Manhattan ($60 fee) Info: 433 Third Ave., Gowanus, 347-763-2680, fletchersbklyn.com (Credit: Fletcher’s) Load up on the Brooklyn BBQ spot's barbecued chicken wings, which are smoked in its wood-fired pits and served with its house-made buffalo-style and red barbecue sauces ($29.99/24, $59.99/50, $109.99/100). How to order: Place online by midnight Friday, in-store through Saturday for pick-up or delivery in Brooklyn ($25 fee) or Manhattan ($60 fee) Info: 433 Third Ave., Gowanus, 347-763-2680, fletchersbklyn.com (Credit: Fletcher’s) (Credit: Fletcher’s)

Court Street Grocers Hero Shop With hero in the name, you know it's in the business of sandwiches. Among its catering options, you can order 3-, 4- or 6-foot heroes ($100-$175), with up to three sandwich options, or 30 half sandwiches ($165) in up to five varieties. How to order: Place online at least 24 hours in advance for delivery via Caviar Info: Trycaviar.com (Credit: Caviar) With hero in the name, you know it's in the business of sandwiches. Among its catering options, you can order 3-, 4- or 6-foot heroes ($100-$175), with up to three sandwich options, or 30 half sandwiches ($165) in up to five varieties. How to order: Place online at least 24 hours in advance for delivery via Caviar Info: Trycaviar.com (Credit: Caviar) (Credit: Caviar)

Barney Brown The sandwich delivery service is staying open an extra two hours on Sunday (til 6 p.m.) to meet your Super Bowl needs. The catering options range from custom 3- and 6-foot heroes ($95-$190) to sandwich platters for meat and veggie lovers alike ($80-$150). How to order: Place online at least 24 hours in advance for delivery Info: Barneybrown.com (Credit: Barney Brown) The sandwich delivery service is staying open an extra two hours on Sunday (til 6 p.m.) to meet your Super Bowl needs. The catering options range from custom 3- and 6-foot heroes ($95-$190) to sandwich platters for meat and veggie lovers alike ($80-$150). How to order: Place online at least 24 hours in advance for delivery Info: Barneybrown.com (Credit: Barney Brown) (Credit: Barney Brown)

White Gold Butchers Customize your game day feast with this Upper West Side butcher shop. Offerings include chili ($20/quart), chicken wings ($1/each), pulled pork ($12/pint), smoked pork spare ribs ($18/lb.), smoked kielbasa ($14/lb.), bratwurst ($14/lb.) and BBQ sauce ($6/pint). How to order: Online, by phone or in-shop through Sunday, while supplies last, for pick-up Info: 375 Amsterdam Ave., 212-362-8734, whitegoldbutchers.com (Credit: Eric Medsker) Customize your game day feast with this Upper West Side butcher shop. Offerings include chili ($20/quart), chicken wings ($1/each), pulled pork ($12/pint), smoked pork spare ribs ($18/lb.), smoked kielbasa ($14/lb.), bratwurst ($14/lb.) and BBQ sauce ($6/pint). How to order: Online, by phone or in-shop through Sunday, while supplies last, for pick-up Info: 375 Amsterdam Ave., 212-362-8734, whitegoldbutchers.com (Credit: Eric Medsker) (Credit: Eric Medsker)

Genuine Roadside/Superette From mini burgers and buttermilk-battered chicken sandwiches to ahi tacos to quinoa salad, you can order it for your party through Genuine's catering menu. Some selections can feed up to 96 people, if you're really having a big crowd. How to order: Email info@eatgenuine.com by 3 p.m. Friday for pick-up or delivery (fees may apply) Info: Genuine Roadside, 600 11th Ave., 212-582-7941, Genuine Superette, 191 Grand St., 646-726-4633, eatgenuine.com (Credit: GENUINE) From mini burgers and buttermilk-battered chicken sandwiches to ahi tacos to quinoa salad, you can order it for your party through Genuine's catering menu. Some selections can feed up to 96 people, if you're really having a big crowd. How to order: Email info@eatgenuine.com by 3 p.m. Friday for pick-up or delivery (fees may apply) Info: Genuine Roadside, 600 11th Ave., 212-582-7941, Genuine Superette, 191 Grand St., 646-726-4633, eatgenuine.com (Credit: GENUINE) (Credit: GENUINE)