Buffalo may be the standard style, but put a Vietnamese spin on your chicken wings this Super Bowl with this recipe from the hot spot Chao Chao.

Five-spice chicken wings

By executive chef Stephan Brezinsky

10 lb. whole chicken wings

MARINADE

7 medium sized shallots, minced

15 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 thick 5” piece of ginger, peeled and minced

2 tbsp. Five Spice powder

3/4 cups sugar

3/4 cups soy sauce

2 tsp. black pepper

2 cups fish sauce

2 cups water

BATTER

Combine 2 parts rice flour, 1 part water

Break down wings into drumettes and flats (or buy wings already butchered).

Combine marinade ingredients in a bowl. Place wings in marinade overnight.

Remove wings from marinade and brush off any chunks.

Prepare one bowl with the batter, and another with just rice flour. Dip wings first in the batter, then in rice flour.

Fry in a neutral oil at 350 degrees until cooked through, about 8 minutes (the rice flour does not brown so take your time).

Allow wings to cool slightly on a rack after frying, then toss with sauce (see below) in a bowl.

SAUCE

5 tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 lime, juiced

1 tbsp. fish sauce

1 tsp. chili flakes

Add all ingredients in a pot and reduce over medium heat until thick and syrup like. Add more fish sauce or brown sugar depending on whether you want it saltier or sweeter.