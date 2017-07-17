Your favorite Kips Bay "Barlour" is getting craft-y.

Tipsy Scoop, the cocktail-inspired frozen treats purveyor that graduated from supermarkets to its very own Manhattan storefront this spring, is rolling out a frosty sampler that pairs local craft beers with ice cream this week.

The specialty beer ice cream and sorbet flight debuts at the Bushwick beer hall Lantern Hall on Wednesday.

For $8, you get four flavors: Happy Hour (infused with Jack's Abby House Lager and blended with Tipsy Scoop's house pub mix of crushed peanuts, salty prezels and toffee bits), Mosaic Creamsicle (pineapple, orange and mango ice cream infused with Gun Hill Brewing's Soft Serve Mosaic, an American IPA), Salty Pretzels on Fleek (chocolate ice cream infused with Stillwater Artisinal Ale's On Fleek, an American double/imperial stout), and She's a Maniac (honey-lemon sorbet infused with Kings County Brewers Collective's Janiak Maniac, a Czech pilsener). Go during the beer hall's happy hour from 3 to 8 p.m. for a $3 discount on the frozen sampler.

Supplies should last about a week, said a spokeswoman for Lantern Hall and the consulting firm that organized the collaboration, Our Name Is Farm.

Lantern Hall is located at 52 Harrison Place, in Brooklyn.