Maybe it's the '90s kids in us that makes Lisa Frank-inspired food look appetizing, or maybe we're all just looking for a little magic in our day. But it's clear unicorns are making a mark on our city.

If your first introduction to magical food was Starbucks' limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino, you'll be surprised that eats based on the mythical creature reaches much deeper than that.

We've also learned that creators of culinary creations based on these rainbow-dusted horned animals are passionate about their subject. Here are a few local spots where you can try them.