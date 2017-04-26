There are a few things that make this steakhouse — which opened its first location outside of Japan in the East Village in February — stand out. Though the most important one is that you stand up: The dining room is noticeably lacking in chairs at its tables. It’s all in the name of fast service — you can enjoy a high-quality steak and get in and out in 30 minutes or less. Choose your cut (ribeye, sirloin or filet) and how much you want (depending on the cut, minimums range from 7.1 oz. to 10.6 oz., costing $16 to $27). The meat is typically served rare on a hot, cast-iron platter and comes with onions, corn and a garlic paste. Further customize the sizzling steak with a range of seasonings and sauces, like the restaurant’s soy-based “special J-sauce,” mustard and wasabi. And no worry about leaving a tip once you’re done — it’s included. 90 E. 10th St., 917-388-3546, ikinaristeakusa.com