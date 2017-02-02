This Valentine's Day, remember: Flowers are nice, but food is better.

Candy and other desserts are a hallmark of the romantic holiday, and there's no shortage of bakeries and sweets shops in the city looking to cater to your Valentine's Day needs.

Leave the chocolate sampler on the grocery store shelf and check out these more creative options.

William Greenberg Desserts Upper East Side institution William Greenberg Desserts is well-known for its black-and-white cookies, which will get a little Valentine's Day makeover as pink-and-white cookies for the holiday. They'll be $45 per dozen and $1.50 for individual mini cookies. The shop will also offer Valentine's-themed petit fours, Linzer tarts and heart-shaped shortbread cookies. (1100 Madison Ave., Manhattan, wmgreenbergdesserts.com) (Credit: William Greenberg Desserts) Upper East Side institution William Greenberg Desserts is well-known for its black-and-white cookies, which will get a little Valentine's Day makeover as pink-and-white cookies for the holiday. They'll be $45 per dozen and $1.50 for individual mini cookies. The shop will also offer Valentine's-themed petit fours, Linzer tarts and heart-shaped shortbread cookies. (1100 Madison Ave., Manhattan, wmgreenbergdesserts.com) (Credit: William Greenberg Desserts)

Maman French cafe and bakery Maman will be making Valentine's-themed cookie boxes this month, with three options to choose from: a dozen nutty chocolate chip, a dozen white-chocolate cherry cranberry, or a box with a half-dozen of each. Each box is $45. (Maman, multiple locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, mamannyc.com) (Credit: Victoria Morris) French cafe and bakery Maman will be making Valentine's-themed cookie boxes this month, with three options to choose from: a dozen nutty chocolate chip, a dozen white-chocolate cherry cranberry, or a box with a half-dozen of each. Each box is $45. (Maman, multiple locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, mamannyc.com) (Credit: Victoria Morris)

L.A. Burdick Forget the drug store candy boxes and head to L.A. Burdick for a fancier version of the Valentine's Day classic -- inside you'll find about 38 chocolate bonbons, three heart mendiants and three adorable chocolate mice, for $52. (152 Prince St., Manhattan, burdickchocolate.com) (Credit: L.A. Burdick ) Forget the drug store candy boxes and head to L.A. Burdick for a fancier version of the Valentine's Day classic -- inside you'll find about 38 chocolate bonbons, three heart mendiants and three adorable chocolate mice, for $52. (152 Prince St., Manhattan, burdickchocolate.com) (Credit: L.A. Burdick )

Dana Confection Roses are better when they're edible. Dana Confection in Brooklyn is using sugared rose petals to top calissons, a French treat made with candied fruit and almonds. Flavors include juneberry rose, cherry rose, rhubarb rose and black currant rose, starting at $8. The treats will be sold at select retailers -- you can find stores carrying Dana Confection items here -- or you can order them online. (Available in stores around the city, danaconfections.com) (Credit: Dana Confection Co./Carmen Ladipo) Roses are better when they're edible. Dana Confection in Brooklyn is using sugared rose petals to top calissons, a French treat made with candied fruit and almonds. Flavors include juneberry rose, cherry rose, rhubarb rose and black currant rose, starting at $8. The treats will be sold at select retailers -- you can find stores carrying Dana Confection items here -- or you can order them online. (Available in stores around the city, danaconfections.com) (Credit: Dana Confection Co./Carmen Ladipo)

Ladurée These macarons talk -- well, kind of. Ladurée, with locations in SoHo and the Upper East Side, is offering a pink box of eight macarons that allows you to record a voice message, which will play when the box is opened ($28). If you want lower-tech, consider heart-shaped macarons filled with ginger cream or the limited-edition Réve pastry. (864 Madison Ave. and 398 W. Broadway, Manhattan, laduree.com) (Credit: Ladurée) These macarons talk -- well, kind of. Ladurée, with locations in SoHo and the Upper East Side, is offering a pink box of eight macarons that allows you to record a voice message, which will play when the box is opened ($28). If you want lower-tech, consider heart-shaped macarons filled with ginger cream or the limited-edition Réve pastry. (864 Madison Ave. and 398 W. Broadway, Manhattan, laduree.com) (Credit: Ladurée)

Zac Young's PieCupen Fresh off his PieCaken, Craveable Hospitality Group Pastry Director Zac Young has dreamed up a PieCupen -- a chocolate cream pie inside a red velvet cupcake with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and a Champagne truffle on top. The decadent bite will be available at David Burke at Bloomingdales, or for shipping via FoodyDirect. It comes in a box of six for $44.95, or buy one for $7.95. (1000 Third Ave., Manhattan, foodydirect.com) (Credit: Craveable Hospitality Group ) Fresh off his PieCaken, Craveable Hospitality Group Pastry Director Zac Young has dreamed up a PieCupen -- a chocolate cream pie inside a red velvet cupcake with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and a Champagne truffle on top. The decadent bite will be available at David Burke at Bloomingdales, or for shipping via FoodyDirect. It comes in a box of six for $44.95, or buy one for $7.95. (1000 Third Ave., Manhattan, foodydirect.com) (Credit: Craveable Hospitality Group )

Padoca Bakery Head to Padoca for some romantic classics, like mini chocolate cupcakes ($20 for a box of 12), decorated sugar cookies ($6 for a bag of three) and the more decadent heart-shaped red velvet brownies, pictured ($26 for a platter of nine). Order 48 hours in advance for boxed orders. (359 E. 68th St., padocabakery.com) (Credit: Padoca Bakery) Head to Padoca for some romantic classics, like mini chocolate cupcakes ($20 for a box of 12), decorated sugar cookies ($6 for a bag of three) and the more decadent heart-shaped red velvet brownies, pictured ($26 for a platter of nine). Order 48 hours in advance for boxed orders. (359 E. 68th St., padocabakery.com) (Credit: Padoca Bakery)

Black Tap Cupcake meets shake this Valentine's Day at Black Tap, with the Red Velvet Cake Shake, made in collaboration with Magnolia Bakery ($19). The red velvet cake batter shake has a vanilla frosted rim with sprinkle hearts and is topped with a slice of red velvet cake from Magnolia, garnished with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. (529 Broome St., Manhattan, blacktapnyc.com) (Credit: Black Tap) Cupcake meets shake this Valentine's Day at Black Tap, with the Red Velvet Cake Shake, made in collaboration with Magnolia Bakery ($19). The red velvet cake batter shake has a vanilla frosted rim with sprinkle hearts and is topped with a slice of red velvet cake from Magnolia, garnished with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. (529 Broome St., Manhattan, blacktapnyc.com) (Credit: Black Tap)

Mochidoki Mochidoki -- which currently has a pop-up cart inside SoHo's Broadway Market Co. -- is a city-based purveyor of mochi ice cream that ships around the country. For Valentine's Day, they'll be selling a "Sweethearts Collection" ($15) of four mochi ice cream pieces in passion fruit, raspberry white chocolate crunch, strawberry and vanilla chip flavors, pictured. (Mochidoki, pop-up cart at 483 Broadway, Manhattan, www.mochidoki.com) (Credit: Mochidoki) Mochidoki -- which currently has a pop-up cart inside SoHo's Broadway Market Co. -- is a city-based purveyor of mochi ice cream that ships around the country. For Valentine's Day, they'll be selling a "Sweethearts Collection" ($15) of four mochi ice cream pieces in passion fruit, raspberry white chocolate crunch, strawberry and vanilla chip flavors, pictured. (Mochidoki, pop-up cart at 483 Broadway, Manhattan, www.mochidoki.com) (Credit: Mochidoki)