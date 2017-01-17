Bakeries around the city, like Almondine, will be

Bakeries around the city, like Almondine, will be serving up special hot chocolate drinks to help benefit Valrhona's Clean Water Project. (Credit: Almondine)

Comments

More like this

Red beet and quinoa salad from Make it grain with this new cookbook This unicorn latte is the latest Instagram-bait food This Unicorn Latte will be filling up your Instagram feed The Leopard at des Artistes will offer regional Where to score the best Restaurant Week reservations

Comments