An all-vegan food festival is coming to Randall's Island with 100 vendors, organizers announced.

The Vegan Food and Drink festival, which has popped up in cities like Chicago and Toronto, will be heading to New York City for the first time in September, according to vegan media company and host of the festival Ecorazzi.

Though a list of vendors hasn't been finalized, offerings will include food, craft beer and wine. Expect to find vegan burgers from Los Angeles' Doomie's and a seitan steak with sweet and spicy sauce, dubbed Lord of the Wings, from Portland's Snackrilege.

Die-hard vegans and foodies alike -- up to 10,000 attendees are expected -- can purchase $10 early bird tickets for the Sept. 30 fest beginning May 1. For more information, visit vegandrinkfest.com