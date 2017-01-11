VERTS Mediterranean Grill will offer free meals when

VERTS Mediterranean Grill will offer free meals when it opens its first NYC location on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Credit: VERTS Mediterranean Grill)

Comments

More like this

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Where to score the best Restaurant Week reservations Browse the shelves at Royal Collectibles, nosh on Spend the day in Forest Hills You can learn to make dumplings filled with Flushing chef behind Dumpling Galaxy publishes cookbook

Comments