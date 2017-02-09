Nothing takes the chill off quite like a warm drink.

It's cold out there — so warm up with a steaming cocktail like a mulled wine or hot toddy, which have popped up on menus at New York City restaurants and bars.

Here’s where to warm up with a cocktail this winter.

Baita Eataly's Italian Alps pop-up is back at the Flatiron store starting Nov. 3, complete with housemade sausage, a polenta bar and, of course, seasonal cocktails. Head to the 14th floor and cozy up near a heater with the sweet Smoky S'more ($15), with hot chocolate, 1921 Tequila Cream, Buenbicho Mezcal and topped with a cookie crumble; the eggnog-esque Bombardino ($14), with Zabov Zabaglione Liqueur brandy, whipped cream and nutmeg; and the Vin Brulé ($12), a mulled wine featuring a Barbera blend, brandy, star anise, cinnamon, cardamom seed, cloves, orange and garnished with a lemon peel. (200 Fifth Ave., 212-937-8910, eataly.com) (Credit: Baita) Eataly's Italian Alps pop-up is back at the Flatiron store starting Nov. 3, complete with housemade sausage, a polenta bar and, of course, seasonal cocktails. Head to the 14th floor and cozy up near a heater with the sweet Smoky S'more ($15), with hot chocolate, 1921 Tequila Cream, Buenbicho Mezcal and topped with a cookie crumble; the eggnog-esque Bombardino ($14), with Zabov Zabaglione Liqueur brandy, whipped cream and nutmeg; and the Vin Brulé ($12), a mulled wine featuring a Barbera blend, brandy, star anise, cinnamon, cardamom seed, cloves, orange and garnished with a lemon peel. (200 Fifth Ave., 212-937-8910, eataly.com) (Credit: Baita)

The Lodge at Gallow Green The McKittrick Hotel's rooftop bar once again is getting a winter makeover, channeling a mountainside ski chalet. The cabin-themed space is serving a season bites and drinks, including the Sleep No More ($17), a mulled wine that takes its name from the hotel's immersive theater production. The lodge is opening Nov. 4 for drinks and dinner service, with brunch slated to start Nov. 12. (542 W. 27th St., 212-564-1662, themckittrickhotel.com) (Credit: The McKittrick Hotel) The McKittrick Hotel's rooftop bar once again is getting a winter makeover, channeling a mountainside ski chalet. The cabin-themed space is serving a season bites and drinks, including the Sleep No More ($17), a mulled wine that takes its name from the hotel's immersive theater production. The lodge is opening Nov. 4 for drinks and dinner service, with brunch slated to start Nov. 12. (542 W. 27th St., 212-564-1662, themckittrickhotel.com) (Credit: The McKittrick Hotel)

Olmsted Greg Baxtrom's critical darling is ready for its first fall, with make-your-own s'mores, Pendleton blankets for the heated backyard garden, warming dishes such as a build-your-own bouillabaisse hotpot and several hot cocktails on the new fall menu. Choose from a hot toddy with rye whiskey, spiced porter beer syrup, Oriental Beauty black tea and lemon juice ($12); the IPA-based Posset, with egg yolk, cream and sugar ($12); and a mulled cider with brandy and spiced honey syrup ($12), served in fun mugs to boot. (659 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights, 718-552-2610, olmstednyc.com) (Credit: Evan Sung) Greg Baxtrom's critical darling is ready for its first fall, with make-your-own s'mores, Pendleton blankets for the heated backyard garden, warming dishes such as a build-your-own bouillabaisse hotpot and several hot cocktails on the new fall menu. Choose from a hot toddy with rye whiskey, spiced porter beer syrup, Oriental Beauty black tea and lemon juice ($12); the IPA-based Posset, with egg yolk, cream and sugar ($12); and a mulled cider with brandy and spiced honey syrup ($12), served in fun mugs to boot. (659 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights, 718-552-2610, olmstednyc.com) (Credit: Evan Sung)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Rouge Tomate Chelsea Rouge Tomate 2.0 opened in its new Chelsea location in September with a menu of veggie- and fruit-based cocktails. That includes the forthcoming clarified apple toddy ($14), by head bartender Cristian Molina, which features a clarified apple juice, made with a blend of sweet and sour apples, with rum, among other seasonal flavors. The drink will likely be making an appearance on the menu at the restaurant at some point this month. (126 W. 18th St., 646-395-3978, rougetomatechelsea.com) (Credit: Evan Sung) Rouge Tomate 2.0 opened in its new Chelsea location in September with a menu of veggie- and fruit-based cocktails. That includes the forthcoming clarified apple toddy ($14), by head bartender Cristian Molina, which features a clarified apple juice, made with a blend of sweet and sour apples, with rum, among other seasonal flavors. The drink will likely be making an appearance on the menu at the restaurant at some point this month. (126 W. 18th St., 646-395-3978, rougetomatechelsea.com) (Credit: Evan Sung)