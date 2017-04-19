You’ll have a ball at this new installation.

The Boba Room, a pop-up opening April 22 at the Open Space Gallery on Bowery, is a playful celebration of bubble tea.

Yanqiong Zeng and Iris Xing, co-founders of the visual studio Chaimi Food Studio, were inspired to put together the event after going to the Museum of Ice Cream in the Meatpacking District last summer (coincidentally, the immensely popular food installation is opening a version in Los Angeles this weekend, too).

“It was so fun, it wasn’t just food, it was also art and other experiences,” Zeng said. “So we were thinking, how about we just do something that can let people play with food?”

Both are natives of China and saw bubble tea as being similar to ice cream — “it’s like a daily sweet treat,” Zeng said — so they decided to build a multisensory exhibition around the drink.

“It’s kind of reshaping the identity of bubble tea,” Zeng said. “In this way, it’s an easier way to introduce bubble tea to people who have never tried it before.”

The centerpiece of The Boba Room is a 700-square-foot room filled with huge colorful balloons, ranging in size from 20 to 60 inches in diameter, meant to convey tapioca balls, with a 10-foot-tall rubber straw in the middle.

“It just looks like a cup of bubble tea,” Zeng said. “We want to make people feel immersed in a cup of bubble tea themselves.”

There will also be a “bubble wall” featuring a rainbow of balls, a wall painting by Taiwanese artist Melody Shih and neon art by Australian artist Natalie Jarvis.

Visitors to The Boba Room will also be able to have some bubble tea themselves, with five stores rotating serving the beverage: Vivi Bubble Tea LES, maker of Instagrammable cotton candy-topped bubble teas; Astoria boba tea makers Tea and Milk; Taiwan-based bubble tea chain Gong Cha; PaTea, which has locations in the East Village and Chinatown; and West Village teahouse Luv Tea.

New York City has plenty of bubble tea purveyors, but Zeng thinks there’s still room for the drink to catch on here.

“They’re popular, but I think it’s not as widely spread as I know it can be, compared to ice cream or coffee or pizza,” Zeng said. “In Asia it is definitely something that is pretty iconic.”

Know your boba So what is bubble tea, aka pearl milk tea, aka boba? Connie Sham, owner of the three-year-old Vivi Bubble Tea LES, at 205 Allen St., breaks down the drink: The “bubbles”: Traditionally, the “bubble” in bubble tea refers to the bubbly foam, created when the tea is shaken, Sham said, though today most people consider it the tapioca pearls, or boba. The tea: Black tea is blended with milk to form the base. Vivi uses a non-dairy creamer, so those with dairy allergies can still drink it. The boba: Vivi makes a fresh batch every hour, and it takes about 1½ hours to make, from cooking to cooling the tapioca. It has to be done in-house, because they go bad within three to four hours. A “big scoop” goes into each drink, Sham said. How to drink it: Bubble tea is typically served in a sealed cup to prevent spillage. Sham recommends shaking it for a few seconds to mix the drink and boba before piercing the lid with an oversized straw.