Come to see the Bronx Bombers this season and make sure to bring your Bambino-sized appetite.
Yankee Stadium is packed with out-of-the-cracker-jack-box food options, from logo waffles and egg creams to bacon-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches. Plus, there are plenty of new vendors making their debut this season.
New for 2017: Mighty Quinn’s barbecue specializes, spicy chicken at Frank’s RedHot Terrace, a packed French dip sub at Batter’s Eye Deck and more.
The Bombers’ crosstown rivals, The Mets, have already turned Citi Field into a foodie paradise of sorts, offering dishes from the hottest chefs and buzz-worthy desserts.
Matt Gibson, the Yankees’ executive chef, said he wanted to “elevate” the venue’s food offerings and make them accessible to every fan who attends a home game.
“This isn’t food that is just behind a private club,” he said.
Here are some of the stadium’s highlights, starting with the newest options.
Mighty Quinn’s (new)
Lobel’s (new)
Frank’s RedHot Terrace and Toyota Terrace (new)
Bareburger (new)
Batter’s Eye Deck
Triple Play Stand
NY Grill Stand
Grilled Cheese Stand
Linda's
Chicken and Waffles cart
Carl's Steaks
Nathan's
Tacos and Empanadas cart
