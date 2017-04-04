Come to see the Bronx Bombers this season and make sure to bring your Bambino-sized appetite.

Yankee Stadium is packed with out-of-the-cracker-jack-box food options, from logo waffles and egg creams to bacon-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches. Plus, there are plenty of new vendors making their debut this season.

New for 2017: Mighty Quinn’s barbecue specializes, spicy chicken at Frank’s RedHot Terrace, a packed French dip sub at Batter’s Eye Deck and more.

The Bombers’ crosstown rivals, The Mets, have already turned Citi Field into a foodie paradise of sorts, offering dishes from the hottest chefs and buzz-worthy desserts.

Matt Gibson, the Yankees’ executive chef, said he wanted to “elevate” the venue’s food offerings and make them accessible to every fan who attends a home game.

“This isn’t food that is just behind a private club,” he said.

Here are some of the stadium’s highlights, starting with the newest options.

Mighty Quinn’s (new)

The joint with spots in Brooklyn and Manhattan

The joint with spots in Brooklyn and Manhattan brings its barbecue eats to the stadium this year with offerings, like these seasoned brisket sandwiches, as well as chicken wings and pulled pork. Try a side of Dirty Fries, which are topped with chopped burned ends, chili-lime sauce and red onions.

Where: Section 132

(Credit: Olivia Cheng)

Lobel’s (new)

Drop by the newly constructed Lobel's stand for

Drop by the newly constructed Lobel's stand for a comfort food mashup, like this Meatloaf Burger. It's topped off with crispy onions and cheese just like mom used to make. Lobel's fries topped with prime steak, and russet potatoes covered in homemade gravy as well as a hickory molasses chicken sandwich are also new this year.

Where: Section 134

(Credit: Olivia Cheng )

Frank’s RedHot Terrace and Toyota Terrace (new)

Spice up your game day with a trip

Spice up your game day with a trip to the new Frank's RedHot Terrace. Try the Chicken Diablo sandwich topped with a touch of blue cheese to cool your taste buds. Also on the menu: Yankee Dingers, miniburgers served on potato buns, and Fresh Hot Baos, Chinese buns with a variety of toppings.

Where: Field level, near sections 108 and 131

(Credit: Olivia Cheng)

Bareburger (new)

Bareburger will offer four different menu options at

Bareburger will offer four different menu options at its stadium stand. Try this burger, El Matador, topped with pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and pico de gallo, The Standard or the SoCal burgers. It'll also feature a vegan-friendly black bean burger option, the Guadalupe.

Where: Section 132

(Credit: Yankee Stadium )

Batter’s Eye Deck

Want a fabulous view with your eats? Drop

Want a fabulous view with your eats? Drop by the Batter's Eye Deck to try one (or more) of four new menu additions, including this Caramelized Onion French Dip sandwich, a rotisserie-roasted prime rib sub topped with melted Swiss and onions, dipped in French onion soup. The Mutz, a mozzarella sandwich with mixed veggies, smoked turkey legs and a double cheeseburger are also on the menu.

Where: Center Field

(Credit: Yankee Stadium )

Triple Play Stand

The Triple Play Stand was new to the

The Triple Play Stand was new to the stadium last year. The stand sells impressive burgers like this one, the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), made with custom-blended beef, bacon, pastrami, American cheese and a special GOAT sauce. Also grab the Barnyard Wedding burger, with a beef patty and a fried chicken cutlet, or the Double Double, a grilled cheese and burger melt.

Where: Section 115

(Credit: New York Yankees)

NY Grill Stand

New last year at the NY Grill Stand,

New last year at the NY Grill Stand, the Classy Pig, a shave-roasted pork sandwich with Italian-style marinated pork, broccoli rabe, cherry pepper mayo and provolone cheese.

Where: Section 121

(Credit: New York Yankees)

Grilled Cheese Stand

The Grilled Cheese Stand joined the stadium lineup

The Grilled Cheese Stand joined the stadium lineup in 2016. Premium artisan and local cheeses are used to make four different types of sandwiches, from this French onion version to one with four cheeses. You can even get one with brisket and bacon.

Where: Sections 107 and 227

(Credit: New York Yankees)

Linda's

To wash down your hot dog or sandwich,

To wash down your hot dog or sandwich, how about a classic egg cream? If beer is not your thing, head over to this vendor which popped up for the first time last year.

Where: Section 202

(Credit: New York Yankees)

Chicken and Waffles cart

Chicken and waffles is practically a quintessential NYC

Chicken and waffles is practically a quintessential NYC dish, we think. So, of course, they belong at Yankee Stadium, complete with the team logo stamped into each waffle. The cart is located in the Great Hall at Gate 6.

Where: Sections 110, 210, 8, 310, 410 and nearby

(Credit: New York Yankees)

Carl's Steaks

You need the Tape Measure Cheesesteak, a 2-foot-long

You need the Tape Measure Cheesesteak, a 2-foot-long sandwich topped with white American cheese.

Where: Section 107

(Credit: New York Yankees)

Nathan's

Typical ballpark fare -- Nathan's Famous hot dogs

Typical ballpark fare -- Nathan's Famous hot dogs and Premio sausages -- can be found at any NY Grill or general food stand spot.

Where: Sections 121B, 211, 223, 230, 308, 318

(Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

Tacos and Empanadas cart

Tacos, empanadas and, new in 2016, a buffalo

Tacos, empanadas and, new in 2016, a buffalo chicken quesadilla, can be picked up at this cart for a taste of Mexico.

Where: Section 321

(Credit: New York Yankees)

This is Yankee Stadium's seating chart

There's something to eat near every seat, with
There's something to eat near every seat, with some areas boasting a wider variety. Enlarge the map at newyork.yankees.mlb.com (Credit: New York Yankees)