Come to see the Bronx Bombers this season and make sure to bring your Bambino-sized appetite.

Yankee Stadium is packed with out-of-the-cracker-jack-box food options, from logo waffles and egg creams to bacon-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches. Plus, there are plenty of new vendors making their debut this season.

New for 2017: Mighty Quinn’s barbecue specializes, spicy chicken at Frank’s RedHot Terrace, a packed French dip sub at Batter’s Eye Deck and more.

The Bombers’ crosstown rivals, The Mets, have already turned Citi Field into a foodie paradise of sorts, offering dishes from the hottest chefs and buzz-worthy desserts.

Matt Gibson, the Yankees’ executive chef, said he wanted to “elevate” the venue’s food offerings and make them accessible to every fan who attends a home game.

“This isn’t food that is just behind a private club,” he said.

Here are some of the stadium’s highlights, starting with the newest options.