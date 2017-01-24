"The Futures" by Anna Pitoniak, "Theft by Finding: Diaries 1977-2002" by David Sedaris and "Hunger" by Roxane Gay should be on your to-read list in 2017. (Credit: Handout)

Comments

More like this

Jason Diamond, author of Jason Diamond on ‘Searching for John Hughes’ Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's daughter, spoke about her Paris Jackson talks 'multiple' suicide attempts The Oscars will air Feb. 26, 2017, at No, you won't need a TV to watch the Oscars

Comments