Less than a month until the 2017 Grammys commence, the first round of performers was announced Wednesday morning by the Recording Academy on Twitter.

The lineup for the show will include John Legend, Metallica and a duet between Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood.

Legend has won 10 Grammy awards, most recently last year in the best song written for visual media category for his song "Glory" recorded with Common for the film "Selma." In 2006 he won best new artist and R&B album for "Get Lifted."

Underwood won best new artist the following year in 2007, and has gone on to win seven total since then. This year she is nominated in the best country solo performance category for "Church Bells." Urban is up for two awards this year -- best country solo performance for "Blue Ain't Your Color" and best country album for "Ripcord."

Metallica is a longtime Grammy favorite. Since the band's first nomination in 1989, they have been nominated the majority of years since. This year they're up for best rock song for "Hardwired."

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. This year's nominees are lead by Adele and Beyonce with strong showings from Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper.

The 2017 Grammys, hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will air on CBS Feb. 12.