John Legend is among the celebrities slated to

John Legend is among the celebrities slated to perform at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter )

Comments

More like this

Amy Schumer and Olivia Wilde plan to attend Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde attending women’s march Jerry Seinfeld arrives at a state dinner on Jerry Seinfeld inks comedy deal with Netflix ABC ordered a pilot for a New York Reports: Shondaland to produce new ABC show in the city

Comments