The women of

The women of "Broad City" spend most of their time adventuring in Manhattan, but they call Astoria and Gowanus home. Pictured: Abbi and Bingo Bronson wander the streets of Gowanus in season 2, episode 3. (Credit: Comedy Central / Matt Peyton)

Comments

More like this

Comedy Central's Why 'Broad City' is NYC's hometown show A new season of New ‘Broad City’ season gets 2017 release Free comedy shows in NYC are everywhere: Head Get your laugh on at these free comedy shows

Comments