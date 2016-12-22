"A Monster Calls," from J.A. Bayona, is a deeply moving fantasy movie. (Credit: Focus Features)

Comments

More like this

Valerie Fairman, star of MTV's Former ‘16 and Pregnant’ cast member dies at 23 Review: ‘Exodus’ humanizes Syrian refugees’ plights Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parke in this scene Christmas TV schedule: What to watch, when

Comments