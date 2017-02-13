Maybe it was nerves, grief, perfectionism or all of the above that led Adele to stop her Grammy tribute to the late George Michael and start it over.

The singer, already a big winner on music's biggest night, took the stage for the second time Sunday (after opening the ceremony with "Hello"), to honor her fellow Brit, who died on Christmas Day 2016.

Adele was about 30 seconds into a haunting new arrangement of Michael's 1996 song "Fastlove" when she stopped, swearing and apparently disappointed, saying she was so sorry and wasn't doing him justice.

She quickly recovered after beginning again, and did more than just make it through the song on the second try. Still, as Adele received an encouraging round of applause at the song's end, her disappointment was palpable.

It was the second year in a row the 13-time Grammy winner's performance during the ceremony went less than flawlessly. Last year, microphones fell onto the piano strings, leading to what sounded like a flat, out-of-tune performance of her ballad "All I Ask."

However, a Grammy win for best song (for "Hello") only a few minutes later may have helped Adele overcome the incident.

"I'm really sorry for swearing," she said while accepting the honor.