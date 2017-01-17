The Genie will soon be in the room where it happens.

After he grants his last wish in Broadway’s “Aladdin” musical next month, James Monroe Iglehart will be joining the cast of “Hamilton” at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Broadway World reported Tuesday.

The Tony-award winning actor, 42, will play the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson starting sometime in mid-April. His final performance as Genie, a role which earned him a Tony in 2014, will be Feb. 19.

Iglehart, who’s also appeared in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as Titus Andromedon’s (Tituss Burgess) rival, tweeted Tuesday: “Thank u @aladdin for everything! No one would know who I am if it weren’t for u! And I still got Wishes to Grant until Feb 19! #MakingMagic.”