Alamo Drafthouse is coming to Staten Island.

The food-and-drink centric movie theater is planning to open its second NYC location in 2019, according to the developer of a new shopping plaza in the borough.

The New Dorp shopping center, Hylan Plaza, plans to offer 440,000 square feet of retail space for the project, which will cost about $150 million, according to Kimco Realty.

Construction on the new theater is slated to begin at the end of summer or early fall.

Alamo Drafthouse opened its first NYC location in Brooklyn last year, complete with seven movie screens, 796 seats, and, of course, an impressive list of eats, including flatbreads, tacos and wonton chips.

The theater isn’t the only thing expected at the new Hylan Plaza. The shopping center will also feature about 50 stores, including Party City, Modell’s, PetSmart and Mandee’s.

More than 1,600 parking spaces will also be built to accommodate shoppers, according to the developer.

A representative for Alamo Drafthouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.