Alec Baldwin delivers his opening monologue on

Alec Baldwin delivers his opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: NBC)

Comments

More like this

Marla Maples, left, and Tiffany Trump, Maples' daughter First daughter Tiffany Trump hits NYFW Rosie O'Donnell's Twitter profile of her face Photoshopped Rosie O'Donnell is trolling Steve Bannon on Twitter The Encores! production of 'Big River' is a dramatically compelling production

Comments