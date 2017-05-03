It could have been the Trump vs. Trump comedy smackdown of the year.

Alec Baldwin said the president was invited to appear on an episode of “Saturday Night Live” this season, according to a clip from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” obtained by Entertainment Weekly. Baldwin is a scheduled guest on Wednesday’s episode of the pretaped show.

The Trump impressionist told DeGeneres he couldn’t imagine what it would be like to run into the president now, after portraying him more than a dozen times on the late-night comedy show since his first performance with Kate McKinnon on Oct. 2, 2016.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like if I met him, if I ran into him. When we did the show — when I hosted ‘SNL’ this season — we asked him to come. We invited him to come, we were so hopeful he would come, but he didn’t show up,” Baldwin said.

It’s unclear if Baldwin was referring to his record-breaking Feb. 11 hosting stint. NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.