When Alec Baldwin hosts “Saturday Night Live,” will he come out as President Donald Trump?

The actor is slated to host the show on Feb. 11, NBC announced on Monday.

Baldwin was notably absent from last Saturday’s episode, after he announced that he’d return to play the president the day after the inauguration.

The last time we saw him on the show on Jan. 14, he poked fun at Trump’s first and only press conference as president-elect. Trump took to Twitter to call the show “the worst of NBC” and a “complete hit job.”

The Feb. 11 show will be the first time Baldwin steps out as host since landing the role of Trump impersonator, and the record-breaking 17th time he’s hosted in total. Ed Sheeran is set as the musical guest.