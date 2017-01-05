Put down your Kindle. Amazon is opening its first Manhattan-based bookstore near Central Park.

The New York City brick-and-mortar store location is slated to open in the Shops at Columbus Circle in the spring, Amazon confirmed on Thursday. So, you’ll soon be able to browse the 4,000-square-foot store’s shelves for must-reads instead of perusing them digitally.

The online company opened its first bookstore, Amazon Books, in Seattle in 2015, which features Amazon.com's most popular and highest-rated reads. Amazon has since opened stores in San Diego and Portland.

The Manhattan store is the latest in a few big moves for the company, which extended its increasingly popular Prime streaming service to more than 200 countries in December and plans to open its first prototype drive-up grocery store in Seattle this year.