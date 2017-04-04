Amazon knows New Yorkers are going to love its new bookstores.

Amazon Books is set to launch a second brick-and-mortar store in New York City, the company confirmed Tuesday in a statement, even though the first one has yet to open its doors. The store, which will feature Amazon.com’s highest-rated books, will open this summer at 7 W. 34th St.

If you’re a super-bookworm, maybe a job at the new location is waiting for you. The company is hiring store managers and sales associates to help launch the midtown Manhattan location.

Amazon’s first Manhattan-based location is slated to open this spring in the Shops at Columbus Circle. The first brick-and-mortar shop opened in Seattle in 2015. Amazon has since opened up shop in San Diego and Portland.