This may just be their big break.

Hundreds of skilled New Yorkers began lining up outside of Queens College on Friday morning as early as 6 a.m. to audition for the twelfth season of “America’s Got Talent.” From singing and dancing to juggling, they all claimed to be masters of their craft.

New York City was the seventh stop on a 10-city nationwide search for the show’s new contestants.

Below, some of the many who waited hours to try out in front of judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Mel B. You just might catch them on TV when the show returns this summer.

Ruthie Joy Schwartz, 73, from Manhattan, showed off her comedy skills at the "America's Got Talent" auditions. "What do I have to lose at my age?" she said. (Credit: Christa Lopez) Ruthie Joy Schwartz, 73, from Manhattan, showed off her comedy skills at the "America's Got Talent" auditions. "What do I have to lose at my age?" she said. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

Winning, or even just being on "America's Got Talent," would be a "huge, amazing success. It would be a great opportunity," Nikki Zarka, 35, of the pop group Secret Girls, said. "I think everybody wants to win here and I've been working really hard with the girls. Hopefully we can make it work." (Credit: Christa Lopez) Winning, or even just being on "America's Got Talent," would be a "huge, amazing success. It would be a great opportunity," Nikki Zarka, 35, of the pop group Secret Girls, said. "I think everybody wants to win here and I've been working really hard with the girls. Hopefully we can make it work." (Credit: Christa Lopez)

Mike Gomez, a Bronx native, runs NYC-based magic company Micky Magic. Getting onto the show would be "an absolute game changer" for his business, Gomez, 65, said. (Credit: Christa Lopez) Mike Gomez, a Bronx native, runs NYC-based magic company Micky Magic. Getting onto the show would be "an absolute game changer" for his business, Gomez, 65, said. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

Katrina Bernhardt, 21, a dancer with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, said she auditioned to help "share [her] culture with those beyond the tri-state area." (Credit: Christa Lopez) Katrina Bernhardt, 21, a dancer with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, said she auditioned to help "share [her] culture with those beyond the tri-state area." (Credit: Christa Lopez)

Gilbert Toglia, 38, from Queens, wasn't just auditioning for laughs. The clown, who goes by his stage name, Frostbyte, said he hopes to help raise money for childhood cancer research. (Credit: Christa Lopez) Gilbert Toglia, 38, from Queens, wasn't just auditioning for laughs. The clown, who goes by his stage name, Frostbyte, said he hopes to help raise money for childhood cancer research. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

Gilbert Toglia, 38, auditioned with his twin, Louis Toglia, whose stage name is Pyro. Like his brother, Toglia also hopes to continue to help raise money for childhood cancer research. (Credit: Christa Lopez) Gilbert Toglia, 38, auditioned with his twin, Louis Toglia, whose stage name is Pyro. Like his brother, Toglia also hopes to continue to help raise money for childhood cancer research. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

Hailey Porterfield, 18, a singer and guitar player from upstate New York, hoped to surprise her mother by making it onto "America's Got Talent." "She doesn't know I'm here, so it's going to be a surprise," she said. (Credit: Christa Lopez) Hailey Porterfield, 18, a singer and guitar player from upstate New York, hoped to surprise her mother by making it onto "America's Got Talent." "She doesn't know I'm here, so it's going to be a surprise," she said. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

Sage Logan, a Bronx native who goes by Looney Tooney the Clown while performing, said he hopes to end up with one million dollars after his potential run on "America's Got Talent." (Credit: Christa Lopez) Sage Logan, a Bronx native who goes by Looney Tooney the Clown while performing, said he hopes to end up with one million dollars after his potential run on "America's Got Talent." (Credit: Christa Lopez)

