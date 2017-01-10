Expect to see new stand-up from Amy Schumer in your streaming queue soon.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced the comedian has taped a live show for the streaming service, set for release March 7.

“Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special,” Schumer said in a statement. “Maybe now they will look at my ‘Stranger Things’ audition tape to play the demogorgon for Season 2.”

The “Trainwreck” star, who recorded the show in November at Denver’s Bellco Theater, is the latest in a growing number of big-name comedians to sign up for the Netflix treatment. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle both have multiple Netflix specials in the pipeline.