Amy Schumer has a release date for her next big-screen comedy, “I Feel Pretty.”

STXfilms announced Thursday that the comedy, about an insecure and downtrodden woman who awakens from a fall convinced she is beautiful and supremely capable, will reach theaters June 29. The studio also announced that four-time Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Rafe Spall have been cast in the film, which is scheduled to begin shooting in Boston this month.

Schumer, 36, additionally will be a producer of the movie, the directorial debut of the screenwriting team of Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein (“Never Been Kissed,” “He’s Just Not That Into You,” “How to Be Single”), who also scripted.

Schumer’s other upcoming work includes a supporting role in DreamWorks’ PTSD drama, “Thank You for Your Service,” the directorial debut of “American Sniper” screenwriter Jason Hall.

Emmy Award-winner Schumer, who scored a hit with her 2015 comedy, “Trainwreck,” joined Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman in March as a star of the multigenerational-family comedy-drama “She Came to Me,” from writer-director Rebecca Miller (“Maggie’s Plan”). The same day this was announced, Schumer released a statement saying she was no longer part of Sony’s live-action movie based on the Mattel doll Barbie, citing scheduling conflicts. That movie, ironically, is now set for release the same date as “I Feel Pretty.”

Schumer’s most recent movie, “Snatched,” also starring Goldie Hawn, was released in May to middling box office.