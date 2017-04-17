HIGHLIGHTS Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein wrote script, will direct

‘Trainwreck’ star also stars with Goldie Hawn in upcoming ‘Snatched’

Amy Schumer is set to star in “I Feel Pretty,” the directorial debut of the screenwriting team Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

Deadline.com reported Monday that Schumer, 35, additionally will be a producer on the film from the “Never Been Kissed,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “How to Be Single” duo. No description of the story was available. The movie is scheduled to shoot on the East Coast this summer, Deadline said.

Schumer’s comedy “Snatched,” also starring Goldie Hawn, opens May 12, and Schumer plays a supporting role in DreamWorks’ upcoming PTSD drama “Thank You for Your Service,” the directorial debut of “American Sniper” screenwriter Jason Hall.

Last month, Emmy Award-winner Schumer — who scored a hit with her 2015 comedy “Trainwreck” — joined Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman as a star of the multigenerational-family comedy-drama “She Came to Me,” from writer-director Rebecca Miller (“Maggie’s Plan”). The same day this was announced, Schumer released a statement saying she was no longer part of Sony’s live-action movie based on the Mattel doll Barbie, citing scheduling conflicts.