HIGHLIGHTS Schumer and team play Kelly Clarkson’s family and friends

Other episodes to feature ‘DWTS’ crew vs. ‘Shark Tank’ investors, more

Amy Schumer and a team of family and friends will be among those competing for charity when “Celebrity Family Feud” returns for a third season on June 11.

ABC said Wednesday that the comedian, 35, will be joined by her producer-screenwriter sister Kim Caramele; their half-brother Jason Stein, a bass clarinetist in the jazz band Locksmith Isidore; his wife Cayce; and their friend, actor Kevin Kane. The team is playing for Everytown for Gun Safety.

Opposing them is singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson, playing for The Dollywood Foundation with her friends Shane Tarleton, vice president and creative director of Warner Music Nashville, and singer Ashley Donovan; her sister Alyssa Watson; and her personal assistant Tricia Farrow.

The network gave no airdate for the episode.

Other episodes will feature “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom pros vs. “Shark Tank” investors; contestants from “The Bachelor” vs. those from “The Bachelorette”; the families of scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson and former NBA star Rick Fox; the teams of lifestyle maven Sandra Lee, girlfriend of Governor Andrew Cuomo, vs. the family of actress-director Lea Thompson; and many others from entertainment and sports.

Comedian Steve Harvey hosts the 10-episode season. His own extended family competes against itself, men vs. women, in one episode.

Schumer’s comedy “Snatched,” also starring Goldie Hawn, opens May 12.