Talking Heads’ 1980 album “Remain in Light” is a staple on best-album lists, whether of the 1980s — Rolling Stone magazine ranked it fourth — or of all-time — VH1 slotted it 88th. It’s where the group’s interests in art rock, funk and African music came together into something that was completely new.

One of the people it inspired was three-time Grammy winning musician Angélique Kidjo, who grew up in the West African nation of Benin and has collaborated with everyone from Bono to John Legend to Philip Glass.

Kidjo is now recording her own take on “Remain in Light,” which she’ll premiere at Carnegie Hall on May 5.

amNewYork spoke with the musician about the album.

What made you decide to do this?

When I arrived in New York after being signed by Island Records in 1992, the first American artist that came to see my show at SOB’s was David Byrne. … “Remain in Light” was an album that I always thought needed a response from Africa because its composition was influenced by John Miller Chernoff’s book “African Rhythm and African Sensibility” that David Byrne and producer Brian Eno had read. Instead of trying to copy African music, they got inspired by its elements of trance and call and response, but also by the work of Fela Kuti. It was rock and roll still, but it was touched by the African spirit!

How will your arrangement be different?

I’m taking it back to my country, my continent. It’s a conversation between traditional African songs and lyrics in English. The rhythm might change, and the arrangements. I do it in a way that you still can hear Talking Heads, but you also can hear Africa in it.

Have you talked to David Byrne about it?

I have his blessing. I have the blessing of the whole band.

Will he be part of it?

I sent him two demos. He can come. You never know with David. I don’t want to pressure him. Knowing him, I think he’d be curious to come to the show.

Do you think American listeners have grown more open to African music since you started out?

When I came here in the ’90s, people were telling me in Europe, especially in Paris, “Americans are stupid. They only listen to their own music.” I said, “I don’t generalize. I’m going there.” … From day one, since I’ve been here people have welcomed me with open arms.