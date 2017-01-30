Anika Noni Rose stars as Dr. Eva Fletcher

Anika Noni Rose stars as Dr. Eva Fletcher on BET's "The Quad." (Credit: BET/Annette Brown)

Comments

More like this

Lead singer and guitarist Dylan Baldi of Cloud A calming of the storm for Cloud Nothings Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews will be performing Musicians opine on the American Songbook Mary Tyler Moore has been laid to rest Mary Tyler Moore's cause of death revealed

Comments