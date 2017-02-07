Sappy cards (barf), hard heart candies (ew) and overpriced dinners (no thanks) — Valentine’s Day is terrible.

Bowing out of the holiday is a valid option, whether you’re single, going through a breakup or just hate hearts, glitter and everything else the day brings.

Survive Feb. 14 by staying under the covers with a bucket full of ice cream and one of these absolutely, definitely, not-at-all romantic movies that are available to stream for free or rent.

‘The Loft’ (2014) A movie about five married men who share a secret penthouse where they all cheat on their significant others doesn't exactly give off any warm and fuzzy vibes. Add a murder into the mix and you'll forget about romance quick. Now streaming on Netflix. (Credit: Universal Pictures) A movie about five married men who share a secret penthouse where they all cheat on their significant others doesn't exactly give off any warm and fuzzy vibes. Add a murder into the mix and you'll forget about romance quick. Now streaming on Netflix. (Credit: Universal Pictures)

‘The Perfect Guy’ (2015) Leah (Sanaa Lathan) and Carter (Michael Ealy) look like the perfect couple ... but looks are deceiving. Watch this movie with the lights on -- there are a few scenes with Ealy creeping around the house and hiding in tight spaces. Now available On Demand with a Verizon subscription. (Credit: Dan McFadden / Sony ) Leah (Sanaa Lathan) and Carter (Michael Ealy) look like the perfect couple ... but looks are deceiving. Watch this movie with the lights on -- there are a few scenes with Ealy creeping around the house and hiding in tight spaces. Now available On Demand with a Verizon subscription. (Credit: Dan McFadden / Sony )

‘Fatal Attraction’ (1987) In a one-night stand gone terribly wrong, a New York City lawyer (Michael Douglas) learns that some attractions can be literally ... well, fatal. The thriller will keep you off Tinder and other dating apps long enough to make it through the holiday. Now available to stream on Hulu. In a one-night stand gone terribly wrong, a New York City lawyer (Michael Douglas) learns that some attractions can be literally ... well, fatal. The thriller will keep you off Tinder and other dating apps long enough to make it through the holiday. Now available to stream on Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

‘The Girl on the Train’ (2016) Emily Blunt is Rachel, a seemingly unstable alcoholic who can't seem to get over her ex-husband. The flick is full of relationships that'll make you thankful you're single. Available On Demand with an Optimum subscription. (Credit: DreamWorks Pictures) Emily Blunt is Rachel, a seemingly unstable alcoholic who can't seem to get over her ex-husband. The flick is full of relationships that'll make you thankful you're single. Available On Demand with an Optimum subscription. (Credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

‘500 Days of Summer’ (2009) Love is messy and cruel. Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) knows that all too well. He spends 500 days pining after a girl who (spoiler) doesn't love him back. Now available to rent via Amazon Instant Video. (Credit: Chuck Zlotnick) Love is messy and cruel. Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) knows that all too well. He spends 500 days pining after a girl who (spoiler) doesn't love him back. Now available to rent via Amazon Instant Video. (Credit: Chuck Zlotnick)

‘Cruel Intentions’ (1999) Let's just hope NYC teens these days aren't as focused on seduction, deception and revenge as were Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Cecile (Selma Blair) and Vicomte Sébastien (Ryan Phillippe). Now available to stream on Hulu. (Credit: BPI) Let's just hope NYC teens these days aren't as focused on seduction, deception and revenge as were Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Cecile (Selma Blair) and Vicomte Sébastien (Ryan Phillippe). Now available to stream on Hulu. (Credit: BPI)

‘The Boy Next Door’ (2015) Jennifer Lopez stars as a teacher who has an affair with her son's teenage friend who happens to live next door. What starts out steamy turns incredibly violent and gory. Available On Demand with an Optimum subscription. (Credit: Universal Pictures) Jennifer Lopez stars as a teacher who has an affair with her son's teenage friend who happens to live next door. What starts out steamy turns incredibly violent and gory. Available On Demand with an Optimum subscription. (Credit: Universal Pictures)

‘How to Be Single’ (2016) Stay far away from Dakota Johnson's actual Valentine's flick ("Fifty Shades Darker") and opt to stream this one instead. Rebel Wilson adds the comedy you need on such a terrible day. Plus, it doesn't have one of those typical, predictable endings. Now available On Demand with a Verizon subscription. (Credit: Warner Bros. / Barry Wetcher) Stay far away from Dakota Johnson's actual Valentine's flick ("Fifty Shades Darker") and opt to stream this one instead. Rebel Wilson adds the comedy you need on such a terrible day. Plus, it doesn't have one of those typical, predictable endings. Now available On Demand with a Verizon subscription. (Credit: Warner Bros. / Barry Wetcher)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

‘Obsessed’ (2009) Don't flirt with your co-worker -- especially if he's married to Beyoncé. The movie offers just the right balance of romance and horror perfect for Valentine's Day. Available to rent via Amazon Instant Video. (Credit: Rainforest Films ) Don't flirt with your co-worker -- especially if he's married to Beyoncé. The movie offers just the right balance of romance and horror perfect for Valentine's Day. Available to rent via Amazon Instant Video. (Credit: Rainforest Films )