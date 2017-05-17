The Bluth family is coming back.

“Arrested Development” will return to Netflix with new episodes in 2018, four years after the fourth season finale, the streaming service confirmed on Wednesday.

The fifth season return was rumored among fans of the Emmy-winning comedy after one of the show’s producers said he was working on new episodes two years ago. Interest peaked when Jason Bateman tweeted news Friday that he had “officially signed on” to star in “more ‘Arrested Development.’”

According to Netflix, the entire dysfunctional family and the rest of the cast has signed on to appear in the new season, including Bateman (Michael Bluth), Michael Cera (George Michael), Jeffrey Tambor (George Bluth Sr.), Jessica Walter (Lucille Bluth), Will Arnett (George Oscar Bluth II), Tony Hale (Buster Bluth), Portia de Rossi (Lindsay Fünke), David Cross (Tobias Fünke) and Alia Shawkat (Maeby Fünke).

“I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life,” creator Mitchell Hurwitz said in a statement, adding in a comical nod to the Trump family.

The show’s executive producer, Ron Howard, said he’ll try his best to be “coy” about “all the craziness the Bluths are going to face this season.”

“Arrested Development” aired on Fox from 2004 to 2006 before moving to Netflix in 2013.