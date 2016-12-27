Singer Avril Lavigne, who early last year revealed she had been suffering for months from Lyme disease, has announced plans to release a new album.

Posting a stylized Instagram image of herself at a piano, the “Here’s to Never Growing Up” singer, 32, thanked fans for their “patience & support during my time away” and assured, “I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017. I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs.”

She said her two-year bout with Lyme disease “hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening” and will be reflected “in my new music, artistry [and] life.”