Yep, you can set your DVR now for the season's best award shows.

A lot of planning goes into award shows -- some even win Emmys for their fabulousness -- so there's no reason to not know when to plan that Oscar party or why your favorite show was bumped in honor of a ceremony honoring ... something.

So here's the lineup of upcoming award shows for film, music and more.

Golden Globes: Jan. 8 Jimmy Fallon will host the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. It'll be the first time he's hosted -- and following the feisty Ricky Gervais. The Globes are set to air on NBC at 8 p.m., Jan. 8. (Credit: MacMillian Children's Publishing Group) Jimmy Fallon will host the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. It'll be the first time he's hosted -- and following the feisty Ricky Gervais. The Globes are set to air on NBC at 8 p.m., Jan. 8. (Credit: MacMillian Children's Publishing Group)

People's Choice Awards: Jan. 18 The People's Choice Awards are set to air on CBS at 9 p.m. on Jan. 18. "Deadpool" is up against "Finding Dory" and "Suicide Squad" for favorite movie. Other nominees include "Bad Moms," "Central Intelligence" and "Ghostbusters." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) The People's Choice Awards are set to air on CBS at 9 p.m. on Jan. 18. "Deadpool" is up against "Finding Dory" and "Suicide Squad" for favorite movie. Other nominees include "Bad Moms," "Central Intelligence" and "Ghostbusters." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

SAG Awards: Jan. 29 The 23rd annual SAG Awards will be held on Jan. 29, 2017. The show will broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) The 23rd annual SAG Awards will be held on Jan. 29, 2017. The show will broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Grammys: Feb. 12 James Corden will host the 2017 Grammys, the awards show announced via Twitter. The Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Feb. 12. Nominations are expected to be announced on Dec. 6. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) James Corden will host the 2017 Grammys, the awards show announced via Twitter. The Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Feb. 12. Nominations are expected to be announced on Dec. 6. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Film Independent Spirit Awards: Feb. 25 The Film Independent Spirit Awards, which takes place in Santa Monica, California, airs live on IFC at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2017. Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky) The Film Independent Spirit Awards, which takes place in Santa Monica, California, airs live on IFC at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2017. Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky)

Academy Awards: Feb. 26 Set your DVR in advance: Upcoming Oscars will air Feb. 26, 2017, and March 4, 2018. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars ceremony in February. (Credit: Getty Images) Set your DVR in advance: Upcoming Oscars will air Feb. 26, 2017, and March 4, 2018. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars ceremony in February. (Credit: Getty Images)

iHeartRadio Music Awards: March 5 The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. on March 5. Nominees and performers have not yet been announced, but highlights from last year include performances by ZAYN, Justin Bieber, DNCE and Demi Lovato. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. on March 5. Nominees and performers have not yet been announced, but highlights from last year include performances by ZAYN, Justin Bieber, DNCE and Demi Lovato. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

Billboard Music Awards: May 21 The Billboard Music Awards are set for Sunday, May 21, 2017, and will air live at 8 p.m. on ABC. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) The Billboard Music Awards are set for Sunday, May 21, 2017, and will air live at 8 p.m. on ABC. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)