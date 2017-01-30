James Corden will host the 2017 Grammys.

James Corden will host the 2017 Grammys. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Comments

More like this

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in Will ‘La La Land’ be the 11th musical to win best picture? Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas 'Hamilton' is heading to Super Bowl LI Kylie Jenner announced an upcoming New York City Kylie Jenner pop-up coming to the city

Comments