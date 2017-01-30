Yep, you can set your DVR now for the season's best award shows.

A lot of planning goes into award shows -- some even win Emmys for their fabulousness -- so there's no reason to not know when to plan that Oscar party or why your favorite show was bumped in honor of a ceremony honoring ... something.

So here's the lineup of upcoming award shows for film, music and more.

Grammys: Feb. 12 James Corden will host the 2017 Grammys, the awards show announced via Twitter. The Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Feb. 12. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) James Corden will host the 2017 Grammys, the awards show announced via Twitter. The Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Feb. 12. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Film Independent Spirit Awards: Feb. 25 The Film Independent Spirit Awards, which takes place in Santa Monica, California, airs live on IFC at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2017. Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky) The Film Independent Spirit Awards, which takes place in Santa Monica, California, airs live on IFC at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2017. Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky)

Academy Awards: Feb. 26 Set your DVR in advance: Upcoming Oscars will air Feb. 26, 2017, and March 4, 2018. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars ceremony in February. (Credit: Getty Images) Set your DVR in advance: Upcoming Oscars will air Feb. 26, 2017, and March 4, 2018. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars ceremony in February. (Credit: Getty Images)

iHeartRadio Music Awards: March 5 The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. on March 5. Nominees and performers have not yet been announced, but highlights from last year include performances by ZAYN, Justin Bieber, DNCE and Demi Lovato. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. on March 5. Nominees and performers have not yet been announced, but highlights from last year include performances by ZAYN, Justin Bieber, DNCE and Demi Lovato. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

Billboard Music Awards: May 21 The Billboard Music Awards are set for Sunday, May 21, 2017, and will air live at 8 p.m. on ABC. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) The Billboard Music Awards are set for Sunday, May 21, 2017, and will air live at 8 p.m. on ABC. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Tony Awards: June 11 The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall on June 11 at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Theo Wargo) The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall on June 11 at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Theo Wargo)