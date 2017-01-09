James Corden will host the 2017 Grammys.

James Corden will host the 2017 Grammys. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Comments

More like this

Mariah Carey said she's taking a break from Mariah Carey taking social media break after NYE performance 'La La Land' sets Golden Globes record with 7 wins Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh star in the Review: Cate Blanchett makes Broadway debut in ‘The Present’

Comments