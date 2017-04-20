Yep, you can set your DVR now for the season's best award shows.

A lot of planning goes into award shows -- some even win Emmys for their fabulousness -- so there's no reason to not know when to plan that viewing party or why your favorite show was bumped in honor of a ceremony honoring ... something.

So here's the lineup of upcoming award shows for film, music and more.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: April 29

Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam and other 2017 inductees will be honored at a celebration at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7. It'll later be televised on HBO and on SiriusXM on April 29 at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

MTV Movie & TV Awards: May 7

The newly branded MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. It'll be the first time the ceremony celebrates both films and TV shows. (Credit: Getty Images for MTV / Christopher Polk)

Billboard Music Awards: May 21

The Billboard Music Awards are set for Sunday, May 21, 2017, and will air live at 8 p.m. on ABC. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Tony Awards: June 11

The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall on June 11 at 8 p.m. (Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Theo Wargo)

MTV Video Music Awards: Aug. 27

The 34rd MTV Video Music Awards will air live Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. on MTV. This year's show leaves Madison Square Garden behind as the ceremony returns to the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

Emmy Awards: Sept. 17

Stephen Colbert will stretch his "Late Show" hosting muscles to take on the Emmys, which are set for Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS. (Credit: CBS)

Golden Globes: Jan. 7, 2018

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Credit: Getty Images )

Academy Awards: March 4, 2018

Set your DVR in advance: Next year's Oscars ceremony will air on March 4, 2018. (Credit: Getty Images)

