Yep, you can set your DVR now for the season's best award shows.
A lot of planning goes into award shows -- some even win Emmys for their fabulousness -- so there's no reason to not know when to plan that viewing party or why your favorite show was bumped in honor of a ceremony honoring ... something.
So here's the lineup of upcoming award shows for film, music and more.
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: April 29
MTV Movie & TV Awards: May 7
Billboard Music Awards: May 21
ADVERTISEMENT
Tony Awards: June 11
MTV Video Music Awards: Aug. 27
Emmy Awards: Sept. 17
Golden Globes: Jan. 7, 2018
Academy Awards: March 4, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT