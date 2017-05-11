Food is to “Master of None” as New York City was to “Friends” — the sitcom simply cannot survive without it. Luckily for Aziz Anzari, his Netflix series has the best of both worlds.

As a known food lover, Ansari (we mean Dev) makes his way around NYC’s eateries and bars in nearly every episode of season 1. While the second season takes Dev to Italy, there are still plenty of city-based cameos.

Did your favorite taco joint, pasta spot or beer hall make it onto the show? Below, a look at the local spots we’ve noticed Ansari hanging out — and chowing down on some pretty delicious looking eats — in the series.

“Master of None” season 2 hits Netflix on May 12.

Il Buco (Season 2)

Is Dev dating again after his ex, Rachel (Noël Wells), moved to Japan? He's all dressed up in episode 205 for a dinner at Il Buco. 47 Bond St., Manhattan, ilbuco.com (Credit: Netflix )

Please Don’t Tell  (Season 2)

Things must be going well, right?! Dev and his date appear to be waiting for their after-dinner drinks at Please Don't Tell  in episode 205. 113 St. Marks Place, Manhattan, pdtnyc.com (Credit: Netflix )

Carbone (Season 2)

They must have indulged in the extensive wine list at Carbone, a high-scale Italian restaurant near Washington Square Park, in episode 205. 181 Thompson St., carbonenewyork.com (Credit: Netflix )

Tertulia (Season 2)

Rachel left Dev longing for a new adventure. However he fares in Italy, it seems he's satisfying his cravings for delicious eats, at the very least. He's on yet another date (with another woman) at Tertulia in episode 209. 359 Sixth Ave., Manhattan,  tertulianyc.com (Credit: Netflix)

Okonomi (Season 2)

The way Dev eyes his bowl of ramen in episode 210 is all of us. 150 Ainslie St., Brooklyn, okonomibk.com (Credit: Netflix )

Tacos Morelos Truck (Season 1)

In the first season finale, and internet search for the best tacos in NYC brings Dev and Arnold (Eric Wareheim) to Tacos Morelos. They visit the truck but (spoiler!) end up getting nothing because the truck is sold out of tortillas. 438 E. 9th St., Manhattan, places.singleplatform.com (Credit: Netflix)

Mission Chinese Food (Season 1)

Dev and Arnold discuss fancy bathrooms and "8 Mile" in the mirrored hallway at Mission Chinese Food. 171 E. Broadway, Manhattan, mcfny.com (Credit: Netflix)

The Commodore (Season 1)

Dev, Rachel, Arnold and Denise eat at the Commodore in Williamsburg, home to the best fried chicken in NYC in episode 107, "Ladies and Gentlemen." We're not entirely sure if they opted for the chicken, though. 366 Metropolitan Ave., Facebook.com/The-Commodore (Credit: Netflix)

Baby's All Right (Season 1)

Dev goes on a rather unfortunate date to see Father John Misty at Baby's All Right in Williamsburg in episode 103, "Hot Ticket." 146 Broadway, babysallright.com (Credit: Netflix)

El Rey (Season 1)

Dev and his dad talk about life choices over coffee at the Lower East Side's trendy spot, El Rey in the first season finale. 100 Stanton St., elreynyc.com (Credit: Netflix)

Bamonte's (Season 1)

Bamonte's is one of the oldest restaurants in NYC and one of the last vestiges of Italian-American culture in Williamsburg. Dev brings Rachel's grandmother there in episode 108. 32 Withers St., Facebook.com/Bamontes (Credit: Netflix)

Parlor Coffee (Season 1)

Rachel and Dev get coffee at Parlor Coffee, located inside the barbershop Persons of Interest in Williamsburg, in episode 106 before they head to Nashville. 84 Havemeyer St., parlorcoffee.com (Credit: Netflix)

Dirty French (Season 1)

While on a date at the Torrisi/Carbone hotspot Dirty French in episode 105 ("The Other Man"), Dev unexpectedly runs into Nina (Claire Danes), with whom he's had a brief dalliance. But that's not the only mention of the spot. Dev mentions Dirty French several times throughout the season. 180 Ludlow St., Manhattan, dirtyfrench.com (Credit: Netflix)

Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream (Season 1)

The hilarity of the extreme flavor combinations available at Morgenstern's is a focal point of this scene in episode 105, "The Other Man." Dev desperately wants the King Kong banana split special that day, made with ice cream, bananas, pineapple, sesame caramel and Luxardo, but gets cut in line and loses his chance. Sorry, Dev. 2 Rivington St., Manhattan, morgensternsnyc.com (Credit: Netflix)

Marlow & Sons (Season 1)

In episode 104 ("Indians On TV"), Dev and Ramesh (Shoukath Ansari) have coffee at Marlow & Sons in Williamsburg. 81 Broadway, marlowandsons.com (Credit: Netflix)

Shun Lee Palace (Season 1)

In the second episode of the first season, "Parents," Dev feels guilty about never thanking his immigrant parents for all of their sacrifices and takes them out to dinner at upscale Chinese restaurant Shun Lee Palace, regardless of the fact that his mother apparently doesn't like Chinese food. 155 E. 55 St., Manhattan, Shunleepalace.com (Credit: Netflix)

The Smile (Season 1)

Dev, Arnold and Denise (Lena Waithe) talk about having kids and missing out on gnocchi at The Smile in NoHo in the series' very first episode, "Plan B." 26 Bond St., thesmilenyc.com (Credit: Netflix)

Parm (Season 1)

Although Dev didn't actually go to Parm in the show, we spotted the sandwiches in the very first episode. Multiple locations, parmnyc.com (Credit: Netflix)

16 Handles (Season 1)

Generously offering to take the two kids he's babysitting out for ice cream in episode 101, Dev caves after they demand fro-yo, i.e. "ice cream for losers." The group goes to 16 Handles and all order vanilla. Multiple locations, 16handles.com (Credit: 16 Handles)