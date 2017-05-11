Food is to “Master of None” as New York City was to “Friends” — the sitcom simply cannot survive without it. Luckily for Aziz Anzari, his Netflix series has the best of both worlds.

As a known food lover, Ansari (we mean Dev) makes his way around NYC’s eateries and bars in nearly every episode of season 1. While the second season takes Dev to Italy, there are still plenty of city-based cameos.

Did your favorite taco joint, pasta spot or beer hall make it onto the show? Below, a look at the local spots we’ve noticed Ansari hanging out — and chowing down on some pretty delicious looking eats — in the series.

“Master of None” season 2 hits Netflix on May 12.