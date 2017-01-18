Last year, DC Comics launched its “Rebirth” movement, making a line-wide fresh start on its comic line, perfect for new readers.

With the collected editions rolling in, we take a look at a few of our favorite titles from “Rebirth”:

‘DC Rebirth: Deluxe Edition’

By Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Ethan Van Sciver, Ivan Reis and Phil Jimenez

This sets the stage for “Rebirth,” blazing a new path for the DC Universe from ace writer Geoff Johns and a quartet of awesome artists. (Out now, $17.99)

‘Batman Vol. 1: I am Gotham’

By Tom King and David Finch

The Dark Knight is dealing with a mysterious pair of superpowered heroes who have come to Gotham City. But can they be trusted? (Out now)

‘Aquaman Vol. 1: The Drowning’

By Dan Abnett, Scot Eaton, Brad Walker and Philippe Briones

The King of Atlantis deals with his dual responsibility of protecting his home while keeping the peace between the undersea world and the land walkers (that’s us, FYI). (Out now)

‘The Flash Vol. 1: Lightning Strikes Twice’

By Joshua Williamson, Carmine Di Giandomenico and Ivan Plascencia

The “Fastest Man Alive” gets company as citizens from Central City also gain super speed and it’s up to The Flash to train them. (Available Jan. 24)

‘Detective Comics Vol. 1: Rise of the Batmen’

By James Tynion IV, Eddy Barrows, Alvaro Martinez, Eber Ferreira and Raul Fernandez

Batman puts together a new group of heroes to protect Gotham City, run by Batwoman and featuring an offbeat collection of heroes and one reformed villain in the form of Clayface. (Available Feb. 7)

‘Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Lies’

By Greg Rucka, Liam Sharp and Laura Martin

Wonder Woman is trying to figure out her past, and the only solution is to make her way back to her home with the help of her greatest foe, Cheetah. (Available Feb. 28)

‘Harley Quinn Vol. 1: Die Laughing’

By Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, Chad Hardin and John Timms

In her solo comic book, the break out star of the “Suicide Squad” movie is a little bit different — quirkier and less menacing, though still crazy. Here she’s the Queen of Coney Island, and she’s saving the borough from zombies and going undercover in a thieving punk band . (Available March 21)