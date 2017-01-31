Ben Affleck attends the premiere of

Ben Affleck attends the premiere of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan on March, 20 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Comments

More like this

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are now Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets Andrew Rannells (Elijah) and Alex Karpovsky (Ray), pictured, Are the guys the best part of 'Girls'? Lady Gaga, besides taking the stage for the Lady Gaga to appear in Tiffany & Co.'s Super Bowl ad

Comments