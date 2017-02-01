The first Super Bowl halftime show, before the game was even called the Super Bowl, consisted of marching bands from the University of Arizona and Grambling University, a baton twirler and two men in jet packs.

The stakes have been upped significantly in the 50 years following. Some of the most memorable moments of the Super Bowl broadcast have come during halftime, be it Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson’s rendezvous, Bruce Springsteen sliding groin-first into a camera or Madonna … being Madonna.

Who did it best? Here are our seven favorites.

Michael Jackson, 1993 Like in so many other ways, the King of Pop was a trendsetter for Super Bowl halftime shows. While prior performances were usually either based on a theme or featured happy-go-lucky theater troupes like Up with People, Jackson was the first megastar around whom the show was planned. A five-song set featuring "Billie Jean" and "Black or White" would be the closest predecessor to today's intermissions. (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Like in so many other ways, the King of Pop was a trendsetter for Super Bowl halftime shows. While prior performances were usually either based on a theme or featured happy-go-lucky theater troupes like Up with People, Jackson was the first megastar around whom the show was planned. A five-song set featuring "Billie Jean" and "Black or White" would be the closest predecessor to today's intermissions. (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose)

U2, 2002 While some canceled touring plans in the wake of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Irish band continued with its planned North American leg of the "Elevation" tour, changing its song "Walk On" to a hymn of overcoming adversity (a literal hymn, in some ways; the coda became a driven string of hallelujahs). The Super Bowl performance, complete with the names of those killed in the attacks scrolling on a backing screen, struck all the right notes at a difficult time. (Credit: Getty Images / Jed Jacobsohn) While some canceled touring plans in the wake of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Irish band continued with its planned North American leg of the "Elevation" tour, changing its song "Walk On" to a hymn of overcoming adversity (a literal hymn, in some ways; the coda became a driven string of hallelujahs). The Super Bowl performance, complete with the names of those killed in the attacks scrolling on a backing screen, struck all the right notes at a difficult time. (Credit: Getty Images / Jed Jacobsohn)

The Rolling Stones, 2006 The Rolling Stones offered a sampling of their top hits during their Super Bowl XL halftime show performance -- "Start Me Up," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and "Rough Justice." Fans stood in the center of the Stones' giant tongue logo and Mick Jagger swung his hips like only he could. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo ) The Rolling Stones offered a sampling of their top hits during their Super Bowl XL halftime show performance -- "Start Me Up," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and "Rough Justice." Fans stood in the center of the Stones' giant tongue logo and Mick Jagger swung his hips like only he could. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo )

Prince, 2007 There may be no better moment in Super Bowl halftime history than Prince wailing away on the "Purple Rain" guitar solo in the middle of a South Florida downpour. And having a musician of Prince's caliber taking over the halftime show meant the seamless incorporation of cross-genre hits, as well, like his cover of Foo Fighters' "Best of You." (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) There may be no better moment in Super Bowl halftime history than Prince wailing away on the "Purple Rain" guitar solo in the middle of a South Florida downpour. And having a musician of Prince's caliber taking over the halftime show meant the seamless incorporation of cross-genre hits, as well, like his cover of Foo Fighters' "Best of You." (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

Beyoncé, 2013 How electric was Queen Bey's halftime set? When the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's power went out during the second half, a good chunk of posts on Twitter were devoted to the idea that Knowles had shut the place down. The addition of the Destiny's Child reunion was practically superfluous (if still welcome). (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) How electric was Queen Bey's halftime set? When the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's power went out during the second half, a good chunk of posts on Twitter were devoted to the idea that Knowles had shut the place down. The addition of the Destiny's Child reunion was practically superfluous (if still welcome). (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

Bruno Mars, 2014 Bruno kept us entertained during his 13-minute halftime show at Super Bowl XLVIII with special guests, the Red Hot Chili Peppers -- an exciting move, even if it wasn't a surprise. Plus, his show was arguably the most intriguing thing about the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks game in East Rutherford, N.J., which left Seattle leading 22-0. (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca) Bruno kept us entertained during his 13-minute halftime show at Super Bowl XLVIII with special guests, the Red Hot Chili Peppers -- an exciting move, even if it wasn't a surprise. Plus, his show was arguably the most intriguing thing about the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks game in East Rutherford, N.J., which left Seattle leading 22-0. (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca)