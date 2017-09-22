Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal will hold its third annual benefit concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Oct. 17, the entertainment platform announced Friday.

The news comes one day after Us Weekly reported that Beyoncé and Jay-Z would headline a New York City concert to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts at the venue on that date.

The concert, “TIDAL X: Brooklyn,” will “raise awareness and funds for organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by the unprecedented natural disasters,” according to a release. All proceeds will be donated to organizations including Global Giving and the Greater Houston Community Foundation, which are currently focused on recovery post storms Harvey, Irma and Maria. Radio personality Angie Martinez will host.

Though Tidal declined to confirm any performers on the lineup, the benefit will reportedly feature artists under Roc Nation, a management company that Jay-Z founded. Fingers crossed that Rihanna, Shakira, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Grimes and Haim, who are currently under Roc Nation, make the bill.

Last year’s benefit, “TIDAL X: 1015,” featured performances by Alicia Keys, Robin Thicke and Lauryn Hill, with husband-and-wife power couple Queen Bey and Jay-Z serving as hosts. With Beyoncé’s deep ties to Houston, fans are hoping she’ll make an appearance this year, too.

Bey, 36, has been particularly active among celebrities in raising funds for Harvey and Irma relief efforts. The Houston native took part in a number of aid events in the Texas city in the aftermath of Harvey and was among stars to take part in Sept. 12’s “Hand in Hand” telethon.

Tickets for the “TIDAL X: Brooklyn” concert will be available at Tidal.com/Brooklyn noon Friday for Tidal members. Nonmembers will have to wait until noon Sept. 26 and try their luck on Ticketmaster. Tickets to the 2016 concert were hard to come by, with prices nearing $200 on resale sites.