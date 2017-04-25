Queen Bey is launching BeyU — and New York students are set to benefit.

The 35-year-old star announced Tuesday — as part of “Lemonade’s” one-year anniversary celebration — the establishment of the Formation Scholars, designed “to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident,” according to a statement on beyonce.com.

“Four scholarships will be awarded, one per college, to female incoming, current or graduate students pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies” for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Manhattan’s Parsons School of Design is one of the four colleges partaking in the program — the Greenwich Village-based school, part of The New School, is famous for its fashion design program and boasts past attendees such as Donna Karan, Alexander Wang, Jenna Lyons, Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs, among many others.

The other colleges to host Formation Scholars will be Washington, D.C.’s Howard University, Berklee College of Music in Boston and Atlanta’s Spelman College.

“All details and application deadlines are available directly from the colleges,” the statement said.