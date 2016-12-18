Billy Joel, pictured here in May 2016, performed

Billy Joel, pictured here in May 2016, performed his last Madison Square Garden show of 2016 on Dec. 17, 2016. His residency will return in 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Comments

More like this

Katie Couric will rejoin Couric to co-host ‘Today’ for 1 week in Guthrie’s absence In 15 of the worst TV shows we watched in 2016 Mark Wahlberg's fictional Sgt. Tommy Saunders is believable Intense ‘Patriots Day’ depicts Boston bombings

Comments