Billy Joel and Stephen Colbert joked about the

Billy Joel and Stephen Colbert joked about the origins of Joel's favorite song "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant." (Credit: CBS / Scott Kowalchyk)

Comments

More like this

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are using a Brangelina divorce to be kept as private as possible Kyle MacLachlan, left, will reprise his role as 'Twin Peaks' reboot finally has a launch date Brad Meltzer is the author of Author Brad Meltzer honors real heroes with good values

Comments