Bravo has ordered its first scripted miniseries. The new series, “All that Glitters,” will be based on a book by Thomas Maier, veteran Newsday investigative reporter, who also wrote the book which Showtime’s “Masters of Sex” was adapted from.

In a statement Monday, the network said “the six-hour series will examine the rivalry and friendship between pop culture and fashion icons Anna Wintour and Tina Brown.”

Wintour, a fashion and publishing industry icon, has been editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988, and in 2013 was named artistic director for Condé Nast. Brown is the renowned magazine editor (formerly of The New Yorker) and columnist.

More from Bravo: “’All That Glitters’ presents the true story of the behind the scenes rivalry, relationship and remarkable ascent of pop culture icons Tina Brown and Anna Wintour. As both bold and driven women fight their way to the top of a male-dominated industry driven by greed and betrayal, they each find new paths to change the world around them -- Tina, through the intersection of high culture and celebrity, and Anna with an instinct for high fashion and emerging talent.”

No cast announcements, but Bravo said Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead”) and Judith Verno, a veteran TV movie producer and a showrunner on “Masters,” will oversee the six-hour series. Lawrence Konner -- with credits on “The Sopranos,” “Boardwalk Empire” and more recently “Roots” -- and Mark Rosenthal (who wrote the screenplay for the 2001 reboot of “Planet of the Apes”) will write the six-hour mini.

Published in 1997, Maier’s “Newhouse: All the Glitter, Power, and Glory of America’s Richest Media Empire and the Secretive Man Behind It” was a comprehensive -- and unauthorized -- account of a particularly elusive media magnate, Sy Newhouse. Per the Publisher’s Weekly review at the time, “Maier, a New York Newsday reporter, labored mightily to penetrate the veil Newhouse has established between himself and the world, and has come up with as thorough an account as an outsider probably could write of the Newhouse career.”

No airdate was set for the miniseries.