Bryan Cranston as Walter White at the fictional

Bryan Cranston as Walter White at the fictional restaurant "Los Pollos Hermanos" in a scene from "Breaking Bad." (Credit: AMC)

Comments

More like this

James Monroe Iglehart is slated to play the ‘Aladdin’ genie, James Monroe Iglehart, joins ‘Hamilton’ Brian Stokes Mitchell is expected to perform at Broadway stars band together for ‘Concert for America’ Lindsay Lohan has not converted to Islam, according Lindsay Lohan's rep: Actress hasn't converted to Islam

Comments